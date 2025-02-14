Let's go
Tobogganing fun for young and old in the Fotschertal valley
We hike along the Fotscher Bach stream in the Sellrain mountains through a wonderful winter landscape to the new Weidenalm. The toboggan run there withstood the recent warm temperatures surprisingly well.
The old Gasthof Bergheim in the Fotsch near Sellrain no longer exists; the Weidenchalets now stand on the same site. And these are home to the modern Weidenalm, which is also signposted locally as Weidenhof.
This tour is suitable for families due to the manageable walking time. In the middle of the week, before the predicted rainfall, the toboggan run, which also serves as the ascent route, was in good condition. Only in the lowest third did the somewhat icy surface mean: "Watch out!". Brake shoes should be in your rucksack!
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Sellrain (908 m)
- Starting point: Paid parking lot "Eisbrücke" (1092 m) at the entrance to the Fotscher Tal; in Sellrain drive south towards "Fotscher Tal" to the parking lots in the area of the left turn to the right or left of the bridge (known as "Eisbrücke")
- Route: toboggan run or road
- Equipment: toboggan, helmet, brake shoes
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from baby age
- Tobogganing: yes
- Refreshments: Weidenalm or Weidenhof (1464 m), T 0664/1479124, open Thursday to Sunday
- Arrival by public transport: Bus to Sellrain, Regiotaxi from Sellrain to the "Eisbrücke" on weekdays
- Difference in altitude: around 370 m ("Eisbrücke" - Weidenalm)
- Length: around 3.5 km ("Eisbrücke" - Weidenalm)
- Walking time: around 1 1/4 hours (ascent "Eisbrücke" - Weidenalm)
From the parking lot (only four euros daily fee!), follow the road that runs west of the "Eisbrücke" along the stream into the valley ("Bergheim"). The wide path, secured with snow walls, climbs gently, so that even very young skiers will not lose the fun of the tour. Incidentally, this route is also used by ski tourers, many of whom head for the Potsdamer Hütte.
The toboggan run is almost straight and runs parallel to the stream until almost the end. Only at the very end, after a flat section at the fork in the trail, does it cross the bridge and take a few steps to the left up to the willow chalets ("Bergheim"). The Weidenalm, where you can stop for refreshments at the weekend, is located at the bottom of the chalets.
The toboggan run should benefit once again from the forecast precipitation. So nothing stands in the way of fun for young and old alike.
