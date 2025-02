Teacher showed Hamas massacre to her pupils

Horrified mother: "We wanted to protect our children from this"

Over the next few minutes, the pupils saw corpses covered in blood, injured people with missing limbs and chaotic scenes in the kibbutzes under attack and at a music festival. Naturally, the children told their parents about their traumatic experience at school, whereupon the guardians complained to the school management. "This is exactly what we wanted to protect our children from," one mother told the news site "ynetnews", expressing her horror.