Hole in protective shell
Explosion at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant
There was an explosion at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Ukraine on Friday night. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the shell protecting the outside world from the contaminated remains was hit by a drone.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the explosion could be heard on the hull. A fire broke out, but firefighters who arrived on the scene within a few minutes were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
The Ukrainian president drew attention to the incident on X:
Shelter now has hole
"At this stage, there are no indications of a breach of the inner containment," the IAEA explained. "Radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable." However, the organization remains "on high alert".
Selensky informed X that a Russian combat drone had attacked the protective shell. This had caused considerable damage - pictures he published showed a hole in the shell.
"The only country in the world that attacks such facilities, occupies nuclear power plants and wages war regardless of the consequences is today's Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the whole world," said the Ukrainian president.
In 1986, a core meltdown occurred at the nuclear power plant. A sarcophagus was built over the ruins to minimize the release of radioactivity from the rubble.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
