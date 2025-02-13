Victory against the Czechs
Field hockey talents push the door wide open to the semi-finals
Perfect start for Austria's U17 men's national team at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Bakuriani, Georgia! With the 5:2 victory over the Czech Republic, the field hockey cracks, peppered with numerous Salzburg talents, have the chance to advance.
The red-white-red hopefuls had a tough draw with the Czech Republic and Switzerland. The Czechs showed what to expect with their 4:2 win over the Swiss on Wednesday. But it was precisely their eastern neighbors that head coach Peter Schweda's charges managed to demystify on Thursday in the Tbilisi Ice Arena!
Double double strike for victory
The Tyrolean KAC diamond Öfner and young bull Paul Schuster turned around their opponents' early lead within 48 seconds. The 2:1 lead lasted 36 minutes before they equalized. But: Six minutes before the end, Öfner (after Schuster's preliminary work) and the next young Salzburg player, Marco Hudritsch, set the course for victory within 23 seconds. After another goal, the 5:2 victory was wrapped up.
"One of the best games of my life"
Martin Haim was named player of the match. The 16-year-old Tyrolean, currently a member of the RB Salzburg academy, excelled and conceded just two goals from 26 shots - a 92.31% save percentage! "That was definitely one of the best games of my life. But that's only possible if the whole team works accordingly, blocks shots and makes it easier for me."
Coach has "never seen a performance like this"
Coach Schweda: "I've never seen such a team performance with so much character, heart, commitment and such a compete level! It was chaotic on the ice at times and far removed from our system, but if the players throw themselves into the shots and the goalkeeper holds on like that, you have a chance. Now it's time against Switzerland. We're still the underdogs in this group and we'll see what comes out in the end."
On Friday (6 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. CET), Austria will face Switzerland in the final group match. Schweda: "We are once again the underdogs. I said to the boys: never fly too high, never fly too low. We have to know who we are." The top two in the group advance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
