Field hockey talents push the door wide open to the semi-finals

Coach has "never seen a performance like this"

Coach Schweda: "I've never seen such a team performance with so much character, heart, commitment and such a compete level! It was chaotic on the ice at times and far removed from our system, but if the players throw themselves into the shots and the goalkeeper holds on like that, you have a chance. Now it's time against Switzerland. We're still the underdogs in this group and we'll see what comes out in the end."