Trial against Häfn regular is repeated

"He wanted to protect me"

Crime scene Fritz-Imhoff-Park in Vienna-Mariahilf: a popular meeting place in the drug scene. And so it was for Kurti P., who has been a drug addict since he was 13. "We drank beer and wanted to use cocaine," recalls a witness in Vienna's Landl district. Out of nowhere, a Syrian man barked at them. "He was quite impaired. He wanted drugs and we didn't give him any. I only know that I saw a knife. He came towards me and I wanted to run away," the 38-year-old tries to reconstruct despite gaps in her memory.