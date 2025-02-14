With whom leftovers from kika/Leiner are now in demand

Equipment for hotels and the garden

Who particularly likes the leftovers from kika/Leiner? "It's very different," says Lehner, "private individuals and companies - both large and small". We met David Wahlmüller from Hotel Wahlmüller in Sattledt, for example, who picked up televisions and ladders at the Krone local auction. "The auction was a cheap way to get televisions," he revealed. Karl Beck from Kematen am Ybbs secured a kika sign that he wants to install in his garden. A pile of books on a transport trolley caught the eye: "They are often bought by flea market drivers who then sell them on," says Lehner.