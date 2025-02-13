Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Revealed after escape

Driver overlooked mother and son – drove over foot

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 14:38

A hit-and-run accident occurred early on Thursday morning in the Tyrolean lowlands: a driver overlooked a mother and her son (4) who were crossing the road. The woman pulled her child back and the car ran over her foot. The unknown driver drove off - the police have since been able to track down a suspect. He's not that unknown!

0 Kommentare

The accident happened shortly before 7.30 a.m. in Söll in the district of Kufstein. An initially unknown man was driving his car on the local road in the direction of the cable car - at the same time, a 37-year-old local woman wanted to cross the road with her four-year-old son, whom she was holding by the hand.

"Mother pulled her child back"
"The driver initially did not notice the pedestrians and drove straight towards them. The mother pulled her child back and swerved out of the way of the vehicle. The car ran over her foot in the process," reported the police.

The woman suffered injuries - her child escaped with a scare. Explosive: The driver stopped his vehicle briefly, but then drove on in the direction of the cable car, it was reported.

Zitat Icon

Investigations revealed that the driver was not in possession of a driving license, as his license had been temporarily confiscated.

Die Polizei

Suspect (22) identified
In the course of the investigation, a 22-year-old local man was finally identified as the suspect. "The investigations revealed that the driver is not in possession of a valid driving license, as his license had been temporarily confiscated," said the investigators.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf