Revealed after escape
Driver overlooked mother and son – drove over foot
A hit-and-run accident occurred early on Thursday morning in the Tyrolean lowlands: a driver overlooked a mother and her son (4) who were crossing the road. The woman pulled her child back and the car ran over her foot. The unknown driver drove off - the police have since been able to track down a suspect. He's not that unknown!
The accident happened shortly before 7.30 a.m. in Söll in the district of Kufstein. An initially unknown man was driving his car on the local road in the direction of the cable car - at the same time, a 37-year-old local woman wanted to cross the road with her four-year-old son, whom she was holding by the hand.
"Mother pulled her child back"
"The driver initially did not notice the pedestrians and drove straight towards them. The mother pulled her child back and swerved out of the way of the vehicle. The car ran over her foot in the process," reported the police.
The woman suffered injuries - her child escaped with a scare. Explosive: The driver stopped his vehicle briefly, but then drove on in the direction of the cable car, it was reported.
Investigations revealed that the driver was not in possession of a driving license, as his license had been temporarily confiscated.
Suspect (22) identified
In the course of the investigation, a 22-year-old local man was finally identified as the suspect. "The investigations revealed that the driver is not in possession of a valid driving license, as his license had been temporarily confiscated," said the investigators.
