Wild accident in Upper Austria
Stable in danger of collapsing after car crashes into it
A spectacular traffic accident kept the emergency services in St. Georgen an der Gusen on their toes on Thursday night. A 46-year-old man from Ried/Riedmark had left the road in his car for an unexplained reason and rammed into a barn. The driver lost consciousness and the building is in danger of collapsing.
The accident happened at around 0.50 a.m. on Gusentalstraße in the Schörgendorf district. The neighbors were woken up by a loud noise when the 46-year-old crashed his car into the wall of the barn. He lost consciousness. A driver who happened to be following noticed the accident and immediately set the rescue chain in motion.
Alcohol test could not be carried out
Alerted firefighters had to free the injured man from the wrecked vehicle together with the Red Cross. After first aid, he was taken to Linz University Hospital by the ambulance service. It was not possible to test him for alcohol.
The barn sustained massive material damage, fortunately there were no animals inside. Part of the wall and the roof truss collapsed. The building had to be provisionally shored up by the emergency services and is considered to be in danger of collapsing.
The car involved in the accident was pulled out of the building with a cable winch and transported away by a towing company.
However, firefighters had to bind leaking operating fluids. Together with the municipality's excavator, they managed to remove the debris from the road. Gusentalstrasse remained closed in the area of the accident until Thursday morning.
