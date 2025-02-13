Underwear manufacturer Palmers is insolvent

Registration of employees with the AMS early warning system

As a "precautionary measure", the long-established company has already registered the dismissal of hundreds of employees with the AMS early warning system. In addition to the already announced reduction of 20 stores, no further locations are to be cut as part of the restructuring. Staff are also not expected to be cut for the time being. The GPA trade union announced on Thursday that employees' employment contracts are continuing as normal. On Friday and Monday, employees will be informed about further steps in online works meetings.