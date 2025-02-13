Out in the giant slalom
Nothing again! World Championship nightmare for medal favorite
The World Ski Championships in Saalbach have become a real nightmare for Sofia Goggia. Before the event, she was considered the big medal favorite, but in the end there was one disappointment after another. Even in the giant slalom on Thursday, her hopes of a medal soon had to be buried ...
Before the start of the World Championships, Goggia was very popular when it came to predicting a medal winner. After all, the Italian has been particularly impressive in the speed events this season - but she also had high hopes in the giant slalom. But Saalbach turned out to be a sporting hell for Goggia.
She missed her best chance of a medal right at the start in the super-G. While Stephanie Venier raced to gold, Goggia missed the podium by a hair's breadth and finished in fifth place. Her frustration was clear to see at the finish and yet she wanted to attack again in the downhill.
An inglorious finish
But nothing came of it! After crashing in the final downhill training run, things didn't go according to plan in the race either. She ended up in an almost catastrophic 16th place. By then it was clear: the World Championships in Saalbach and Goggia - it wasn't going to be a love story.
However, the 32-year-old wanted to give it another go in the giant slalom and probably went to the start with a large portion of anger in her stomach. This did not inspire her. In her usual style, Goggia attacked hard, but ultimately overdid it and ended up in the snow. The inglorious end to her World Championships. At least she doesn't seem to have injured herself on her take-off ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
