Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Out in the giant slalom

Nothing again! World Championship nightmare for medal favorite

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 10:25

The World Ski Championships in Saalbach have become a real nightmare for Sofia Goggia. Before the event, she was considered the big medal favorite, but in the end there was one disappointment after another. Even in the giant slalom on Thursday, her hopes of a medal soon had to be buried ... 

0 Kommentare

Before the start of the World Championships, Goggia was very popular when it came to predicting a medal winner. After all, the Italian has been particularly impressive in the speed events this season - but she also had high hopes in the giant slalom. But Saalbach turned out to be a sporting hell for Goggia.

She missed her best chance of a medal right at the start in the super-G. While Stephanie Venier raced to gold, Goggia missed the podium by a hair's breadth and finished in fifth place. Her frustration was clear to see at the finish and yet she wanted to attack again in the downhill. 

An inglorious finish
But nothing came of it! After crashing in the final downhill training run, things didn't go according to plan in the race either. She ended up in an almost catastrophic 16th place. By then it was clear: the World Championships in Saalbach and Goggia - it wasn't going to be a love story.

However, the 32-year-old wanted to give it another go in the giant slalom and probably went to the start with a large portion of anger in her stomach. This did not inspire her. In her usual style, Goggia attacked hard, but ultimately overdid it and ended up in the snow. The inglorious end to her World Championships. At least she doesn't seem to have injured herself on her take-off ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von David Hofer
David Hofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf