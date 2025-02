No more business as usual …

OTHERWISE, it seems that this motto is not being taken quite so seriously in the governing bodies of the People's Party. How else could they have insisted in all seriousness during the coalition negotiations with the Kickl-FPÖ on continuing to run the Ministry of the Interior, as a kind of hereditary leasehold, when they had just failed to deal with illegal mass migration? And how could anyone have demanded the Ministry of Finance, where Turkish-Black ministers have brought us the budget disaster in recent years?