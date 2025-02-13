Thrown into bar
France: Grenade explodes in bar – injured
At least twelve people have been injured in the explosion of a grenade in a bar in south-eastern France. Someone had thrown a grenade into the bar in the south-eastern French city of Grenoble, public prosecutor François Touret-de-Courcy told journalists on Wednesday evening. Twelve people were injured, two of them seriously. However, the authorities have so far ruled out a terrorist background.
According to the public prosecutor, the explosion occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the Village Olympique district, the city's former Olympic village, which the authorities classify as a problem district. The attacker entered the bar and threw the grenade, "apparently without saying a word", the prosecutor explained. He then fled the scene of the crime. At the time of the crime, there were many guests in the bar.
Attacker's motive unclear
The motive of the attacker is still unclear, the public prosecutor continued. However, investigations are being carried out in all directions. A connection with the drug scene is one of the leads currently being pursued. However, there are "no indications" of a "terrorist background", said Touret-de-Courcy. Instead, he placed the crime in the criminal milieu. This "extreme act of violence" was "possibly connected to a settlement" in the drug milieu, he said.
According to initial information, the suspect was also armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. However, it was still unclear whether he had also used this weapon.
By late evening, numerous rescue workers were on the scene. Regarding the condition of the injured, the public prosecutor said that their condition was "not necessarily" life-threatening. The police confirmed that the explosion had been caused by a grenade that had been thrown.
Mayor condemned the act
Mayor Éric Piolle condemned the act "in the strongest terms" on the online service X. He described it as a "criminal act of extraordinary violence". Deputy Mayor Chloé Pantel told the AFP news agency that the bar was "a place where locals and people from outside the neighborhood meet, especially to watch soccer matches".
