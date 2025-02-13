“We live in an era of global disorder”

Global disorder and the role of the major powers

The speaker, geopolitics expert Christian Kesberg, analyzed current global developments. "We are living in an era of global disorder," Kesberg summed up rather optimistically. Many overlapping crises, exacerbated by the shock effect of the pandemic and the Ukraine war, have now maneuvered the world into a new era after decades of geopolitical carelessness and boredom. "Information about crises, wars and disasters is now arriving in real time and condensing in people's minds into omnipresent fears about the future, preparing the ground for national populists, autocrats and despots," says Kesberg.