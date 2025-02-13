Geopolitics expert
“We live in an era of global disorder”
Carinthia is an export country. Global developments can therefore also have a major impact on the domestic economy. The Federation of Austrian Industries invited an expert to discuss this.
Around every second euro generated by Carinthian companies comes from other countries. In the first half of 2024 alone, goods worth EUR 4.73 billion were exported, with Germany, China and Italy being the most important trading partners. And the United States of America is becoming increasingly important for the Carinthian economy.
So it's no wonder that domestic companies are looking far beyond Austria's borders and viewing global developments with suspicion. The Carinthian Federation of Industry (IV) and Young Industry Carinthia organized an evening dedicated to geopolitical challenges.
Global disorder and the role of the major powers
The speaker, geopolitics expert Christian Kesberg, analyzed current global developments. "We are living in an era of global disorder," Kesberg summed up rather optimistically. Many overlapping crises, exacerbated by the shock effect of the pandemic and the Ukraine war, have now maneuvered the world into a new era after decades of geopolitical carelessness and boredom. "Information about crises, wars and disasters is now arriving in real time and condensing in people's minds into omnipresent fears about the future, preparing the ground for national populists, autocrats and despots," says Kesberg.
The USA has huge energy reserves. Companies there pay a quarter of what they pay for energy in Austria.
Geopolitik-Experte Christian Kesberg
The expert paid particular attention to Donald Trump's second term as President of the USA: "Nothing will be the same as it was in his first four years." While America is becoming increasingly isolated, other strong players who could help shape a stable world order are missing.
"An ageing population, high debt and economic stagnation are putting the country under pressure," says Kesberg, ruling out China as a determining force. Europe is too divided and economically weakened, while India is primarily preoccupied with its own national interests. We must therefore prepare for a phase of geopolitical uncertainty. The geopolitics expert therefore calls for strategic foresight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.