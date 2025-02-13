Proud Styrian citizens created their own stages

Birth of the local emperors

The bourgeoisie also conquered education: The Technical University was established at this time, as were many schools. Numerous towns were given town halls at the time. "It was the birth of the local emperors," emphasizes Becker. Journalism was also a child of the 19th century, with newspaper editorial offices springing up everywhere. And there was suddenly free time to be used. Spas, parks and sports clubs were founded, and summer resorts revitalized the Alps and the upper Adriatic.