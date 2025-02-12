ÖVP sends Kickl another counter-offer

According to the ÖVP, this would ensure that cooperation with foreign services could be maintained to the full extent and that there would be no threat to security in Austria. Furthermore, a commitment from the FPÖ to the principles presented by the People's Party on the subject of the EU and foreign policy is still expected: "Although the ÖVP has named these principles from the outset and also submitted them in writing two days ago, the ÖVP is still waiting for a response."