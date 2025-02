“Hope we can both do better soon”

Mirjam Puchner and Katharina Liensberger were not entirely satisfied with their fifth place in the new World Championship team combination. However, they want to be more successful together in the future. Watching the slalom finish was not easy for Puchner, she admits: "I was so excited," says the speed specialist. However, it was good training for the special slalom on Saturday, so Liensberger can take something good away from today's performance.