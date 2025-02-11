Purbach: uproar over new timetable for “Gmoabus”

More than 300 signatures have already been collected against the cuts

This has caused resentment among the population. "Most schoolchildren will no longer be able to use the bus, and appointments with local businesses will also be affected," criticizes entrepreneur Michael Janoschek. At the same time, the route to the train station or other bus connections will also be made more difficult. He has therefore launched a petition against the reduction in travel times for the "Gmoabus". More than 300 citizens have already signed the petition. They are calling for the cuts to be suspended, an insight into current project information and the creation of a working group. "I and many other people from Purbach are willing to work on a solution," explains Janoschek. For example, sponsorship of the bus could be expanded or volunteer drivers could be involved in order to reduce costs.