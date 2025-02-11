Trouble because of cuts
Purbach: uproar over new timetable for “Gmoabus”
Shortened travel times for the "Gmoabus" are angering the population of Purbach. A petition has been launched. The mayor speaks of "necessary savings".
Since February, the "Gmoabus" has only been running for 20 hours a week instead of 60 - from Monday to Wednesday and on Friday from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm. The reason given was that the costs were too high.
More than 300 signatures have already been collected against the cuts
This has caused resentment among the population. "Most schoolchildren will no longer be able to use the bus, and appointments with local businesses will also be affected," criticizes entrepreneur Michael Janoschek. At the same time, the route to the train station or other bus connections will also be made more difficult. He has therefore launched a petition against the reduction in travel times for the "Gmoabus". More than 300 citizens have already signed the petition. They are calling for the cuts to be suspended, an insight into current project information and the creation of a working group. "I and many other people from Purbach are willing to work on a solution," explains Janoschek. For example, sponsorship of the bus could be expanded or volunteer drivers could be involved in order to reduce costs.
Local leader points to a deficit of 120,000 euros
Mayor Harald Neumayer (SPÖ) emphasizes that "the savings are necessary". He took over the municipality in a difficult financial situation after the 2022 election and now has to balance the budget. The "Gmoabus" recently had a deficit of 120,000 euros. At the same time, the service was introduced primarily for the older generation to enable them to get to the doctor, the pharmacy or the shops. "This will continue to be covered," says Neumayer. He also offered that an association could take over the "Gmoabus".
The ÖVP also wants to discuss the issue at the next municipal council meeting. They are calling for an increase in the running times of the "Gmoabus" to at least 40 hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
