Glawischnig: “Herbert Kickl has overdone it”

Conspiracy against the government

Andreas Mölzer immediately responds razor-sharp: "You're confusing things, Ms. Glawischnig. This didn't come via Facebook, it was at the round of negotiations where the proposal was made with the ministries. Firstly. Secondly, they don't always come up with new proposals, but this is from this leaked protocol. Which was leaked to the media by whoever, quite a strange story. But that's not the point. It's about the fact that there is something of a conspiracy by the political-media class of the republic at the moment. Against this government. Everyone is joining in: the artists. The great state literati. The scientists, because supposedly you can only publish in German. What nonsense. It was said, ALSO in German. And then suddenly the old guard of the ÖVP come along. Andreas Kohl, whom I hold in high esteem. Ursula Plassnik, who writes in the media about how dangerous this is. How anti-European."