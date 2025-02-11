Blue and black coming?
Glawischnig: “Herbert Kickl has overdone it”
In the current krone.tv political duel, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer have an extremely emotional discussion about the ongoing dispute in the blue-black coalition negotiations. As expected, emotions ran high right at the start of the duel.
Eva Glawischnig on the question of whether anything was progressing in the negotiations: "Well, I think Herbert Kickl overdid it last week. With this suggestion about social media. In other words, using Facebook to proclaim responsibility, claiming the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior and not presenting this in any form personally or verbally. I think that has already really annoyed the ÖVP. It may or may not fail. But not only on that, but also on points of content. The way I see it: the FPÖ is constantly coming up with completely new demands. The extension of military service. Civilian service. The abolition of the tax exemption from church tax. In other words, things that were never even an issue in the election campaign. Which are now simply on the table and surprise us all."
Conspiracy against the government
Andreas Mölzer immediately responds razor-sharp: "You're confusing things, Ms. Glawischnig. This didn't come via Facebook, it was at the round of negotiations where the proposal was made with the ministries. Firstly. Secondly, they don't always come up with new proposals, but this is from this leaked protocol. Which was leaked to the media by whoever, quite a strange story. But that's not the point. It's about the fact that there is something of a conspiracy by the political-media class of the republic at the moment. Against this government. Everyone is joining in: the artists. The great state literati. The scientists, because supposedly you can only publish in German. What nonsense. It was said, ALSO in German. And then suddenly the old guard of the ÖVP come along. Andreas Kohl, whom I hold in high esteem. Ursula Plassnik, who writes in the media about how dangerous this is. How anti-European."
Kickl's negotiating style
Then comes a surprising admission. Mölzer says conciliatory: "Herbert Kickl may be an erratic negotiator. He may not be as comfortable as other negotiators. People accuse him of not being able to go for a beer with him. And that he doesn't sit together with Stocker at today's meeting. That's all ridiculous, that's not the point. Because the key question is: Is the ÖVP still willing and able? Now it really has to be decided, at least in principle: Either you break or you do it. The fundamental decision must now follow."
