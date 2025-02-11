Happy high – a quick way to more self-confidence

We often look for love and recognition on the outside

"In our society, the term 'self-worth' actually means 'external value'. This is because we are assessed from an early age: teachers judge even the youngest children on whether they have been good or naughty. We try harder and harder into adulthood so that we are judged well on the outside, so that we feel loved and accepted," explains psychotherapist Doris Zöser from Mödling. "If we recognize that everyone is different and at the same time seeks basic needs such as love and belonging, then we see that people have something in common despite their fundamental differences. This can help us to rethink and begin to determine our own value and how we want to live our lives, which above all means recognizing what is good for us and what boundaries we want to maintain. In this way, we give ourselves our own value instead of making it dependent on someone else's evaluation: That is true self-confidence."