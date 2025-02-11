Shooting in the Louvre
Tom Hanks let his pants down in front of the Mona Lisa
The movie "The Da Vinci Code" is a real thriller. But now director Ron Howard revealed at MegaCon in Orlando that the filming was more like a comedy. The biggest laugh behind the scenes came from Tom Hanks, who let his pants down in front of the Mona Lisa - quite literally.
The filmmaker explained to the fans in attendance that they had been given permission to film directly in the Louvre Museum in Paris for a limited time for "The Da Vinci Code".
"Behind schedule"
Howard: "The problem was that it took a long time to set up our equipment in the room with the painting of the Mona Lisa and we were completely behind schedule."
Lead actor Hanks had to change outfits between two different scenes in the Louvre but, according to Howard, didn't have time to go back to the dressing room.
Memorable moment
According to the 70-year-old, this led to the following scenario: "We're standing in front of the Mona Lisa and I'm giving Tom some instructions while he changes his pants. I interrupted and said: 'Hang on, this is a moment I'll remember!"
The Oscar winner burst out laughing and said dryly: "Because of you, I've been underwater with a mermaid, weightless in the Apollo 13 and now pantsless in front of the Mona Lisa!"
