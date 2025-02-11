"For more decency"
Florence bans keyboxes for Airbnb apartments
The proliferation of Airbnb apartments is a thorn in the side of many cities - the city of Florence wants to make renting out private apartments more difficult with an unpleasant measure. Key boxes that allow guests convenient access to the accommodation have now been banned.
Many cities are taking measures to make the short-term rental of apartments more difficult. This is because the vacation rental business means that living space for permanent tenants is becoming scarce. It is often more lucrative to rent out an apartment on a daily basis, especially if the accommodation is in an attractive location.
In Florence, it is made more difficult for landlords of vacation apartments by banning key boxes, which are usually attached to the façade. Using a numerical code, guests can collect the key to their accommodation on arrival without the landlord having to be present in person. When leaving the apartment, the key is left there again.
City boss: "For more decency and safety"
Florence is the first municipality to ban key boxes from the cityscape. Mayor Sara Funaro described the measure as "the beginning of a path of attention for more quality of life, decency and safety". The fine for an illegal key box is up to 400 euros, and the police are to monitor compliance with the law. Other Italian cities are also considering introducing a ban on key boxes.
This is not the first measure in Italy to make business more difficult for Airbnb apartment landlords. For example, it is a nationwide requirement that owners and vacationers must meet, even for short-term rentals.
The rules were also tightened in Vienna last summer: apartments may only be advertised for a maximum of 90 days - unless an exemption is granted.
