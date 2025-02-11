Back to plastic:
Trump declares war on paper straws
US President Donald Trump has now declared war on paper drinking straws and is pushing for a return to plastic. He signed an executive order in the White House stating that ministries and federal agencies should no longer procure and use paper straws in future.
His team is also to develop a national strategy to end the use of paper straws. Guidelines aimed at penalizing plastic straws are to be abolished.
Trump claims: "They are exploding"
"These things don't work", Trump said of paper straws. He has tried them many times, but without success. "They break, they explode," claimed the 78-year-old. "When something is hot, they don't last very long - just a few minutes, sometimes just a few seconds. It's a ridiculous situation."
That's why the USA would go back to plastic straws under him, Trump said. "I think that's fine," said the president. He also does not believe that the plastic can do much harm to a shark "if it eats its way through the ocean".
Plastic drinking straws banned in the EU
Disposable plastic items such as drinking cups, cutlery and straws are harmful to the environment - not least because a lot of them end up in the oceans. The sale of plastic straws has been banned in the EU since mid-2021.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.