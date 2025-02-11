"Rock bottom"
Corruption index: Austria plummets dramatically
The corruption ranking published by Transparency International (TI) on Tuesday paints an alarming picture of Austria. As a result of the corruption scandal, the Alpine republic has fallen far behind other European countries.
With 67 out of 100 points, Austria is only ranked 25th in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2024. This is the worst result since the CPI was first published. Last year, our country was in 20th place, and three years ago it was in 13th place.
"The negative trend is shameful. The result is a loud wake-up call. Austria's reputation as a business location is suffering massively as a result of the corruption scandals," TI CEO Bettina Knötzl is quoted as saying in a press release.
"We see here in black and white what serious voices are saying about the state of Austria. Austria should and could be at the top of the CPI if it only wanted to be. For comparison: Switzerland is in 5th place. It's high time for a rethink!" says Knötzl.
"Historic low as a warning"
The current assessment highlights the urgent need for visible integrity in public administration, according to the TI Chairwoman. She sees the "historic low as a warning" and calls for visible measures to combat corruption. "We are among the worst performers in Europe. The victims of corruption are not the corrupt, but us, the civilian population."
Switzerland and Germany ahead of Austria
Last year, Austria was in 20th place, three years ago in 13th place. Denmark (90 points) was confirmed at the top of the table, followed by Finland (88 points) and Singapore (84 points). Switzerland is in fifth place (81 points), with Germany in 15th place.
