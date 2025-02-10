Vorteilswelt
Only the 3rd player to do so

Fit-again Djokovic aims for 100th title in Doha

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 18:49

Novak Djokovic has reported fit a week before the start of the Qatar Open in Doha!

The 24-time major winner had to retire after the first set in the Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev due to a thigh injury. "The injury is almost 100 percent healed," Djokovic told the Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
(Bild: AFP/APA/Adrian Dennis)

"I have been given the green light by my medical team to resume training and prepare. Fortunately, I was able to recover quickly," explained Djokovic, who is aiming for his 100th title in Doha. "I've had a bit more injuries recently than in the first 15 years of my career. I guess that comes with age, but my body still listens to me."

Djokovic wants to succeed Connors and Federer
Djokovic would be only the third player after Jimmy Connors (109 titles) and Roger Federer (103) to reach 100 tournament victories. He achieved his 99th and one of his most important at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
(Bild: AFP/APA/WILLIAM WEST)

Djokovic was even greeted with boos in Melbourne and later posted an MRI image with the comment: "I thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there". The 37-year-old Serb then also withdrew from the Davis Cup against Denmark, which the Serbs promptly lost. Now he is ready again. "I hope that the 100th trophy will come in Doha."

