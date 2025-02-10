State Court of Audit
MCI audit: Appointments cause debate
Just as the Tyrolean state parliament approved the audit of the new MCI building by the State Court of Auditors, a new appointment was made to the state's auditing body. The "Krone" report is causing debate.
The civil servant who was previously the project manager for the new MCI building in the building construction office moved to the Court of Audit. A rogue who thinks evil - but it certainly caused discussion after the "Krone" report. The provincial parliament directorate and the Court of Audit declared that everything was above board and that they would not accept any accusations of bias.
Liste Fritz has full confidence in the Court of Audit
"As the controlling party, we trust the Court of Audit 100%. It is clear and goes without saying that a former employee of the state building construction department cannot be part of the audit team for the special audit of the MCI project. The audit must be independent and uninfluenced. I have also spoken to the Director of the State Court of Audit and she has assured me that there are, of course, internal control mechanisms in the State Court of Audit that would never allow an audited body to audit itself, so to speak. I am convinced that the MCI audit is in good hands at the State Court of Auditors," emphasized Markus Sint, head of the club.
Transparency around MCI is now more important than ever
The parliamentary group "Das Neue Innsbruck" takes a more critical view. "The latest developments surrounding the MCI campus project once again raise questions about transparency and the correct handling of the MCI case," said Markus Stoll, member of the city council.
It is obvious that there is an incompatibility here, which no one in the state will seriously see differently. "It is therefore imperative that the state government makes it unmistakably clear that the former project manager is of course excluded from any examination of the MCI project!"
Former employee not involved in special audit
However, the state government states: "The independence and objectivity of the State Court of Audit is the basis for its work and its greatest asset. These basic principles are also implemented in its work processes. For example, every auditor must confirm their impartiality and confidentiality both internally and externally in writing prior to any assignment. All audit files are also subject to the highest level of confidentiality in data management, which means that only the relevant employee has access to audit project documents. Due to these basic principles and the work processes of the State Court of Audit, the former employee of the Building Construction Department of the Office of the Tyrolean Provincial Government mentioned in the article will of course not be involved in the MCI special audit in any way."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.