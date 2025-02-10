MCI audit: Appointments cause debate

Former employee not involved in special audit

However, the state government states: "The independence and objectivity of the State Court of Audit is the basis for its work and its greatest asset. These basic principles are also implemented in its work processes. For example, every auditor must confirm their impartiality and confidentiality both internally and externally in writing prior to any assignment. All audit files are also subject to the highest level of confidentiality in data management, which means that only the relevant employee has access to audit project documents. Due to these basic principles and the work processes of the State Court of Audit, the former employee of the Building Construction Department of the Office of the Tyrolean Provincial Government mentioned in the article will of course not be involved in the MCI special audit in any way."