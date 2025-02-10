Evidence taken away?
15-year-old died: mystery surrounding ladder at the scene of the accident
After the accident at a former cement factory in Kaltenleutgeben (Lower Austria), there is a lot of guesswork: The death of Caroline (15) from Vienna-Penzing is causing quite a stir - was evidence even taken away?
How can basically unathletic teenagers climb a so-called lost place? The ingredients for such fatal actions are, on the one hand, recklessness and a willingness to experiment and, on the other, inadequate barriers and freely accessible climbing aids.
While the police investigation into the death of Caroline (15) is in full swing, the question of missing evidence has already arisen. As reported, the landowner has already carried out "repair work" on the property at lightning speed.
A cut-off ladder caught the eye of the "Krone" during the site inspection. However, when asked by the grieving mother, it was revealed that the ladder had been brought by the family themselves. At least worth questioning ...
Well-known attraction still poses a danger to life
In any case, the fact is that the former cement factory in Kaltenleutgeben continues to pose a considerable danger to life. While the local ÖVP mayor Bernadette Geieregger publicly assured the public that everything was "completely sealed off", her citizens speak a different language at the regulars' tables.
According to eyewitnesses, there were again numerous onlookers on the upper floors at the weekend, and there was still no sign of deterrence or security - despite full-bodied political promises.
I am simply incredibly sad that after the tragic death of my daughter, better safeguards were not put in place on the factory site. Do more children really have to die in Kaltenleutgeben?
Die Mutter von Caroline versteht im „Krone“-Gespräch die Welt nicht mehr.
Fascination with the site of the accident because of TikTok and co.
Incidentally, a TikTok trend is probably responsible for the onslaught, but numerous non-fiction books also describe the fascination of these abandoned ruins. Author Robert Bouchal, for example, has also written about the site of the accident.
When asked by the "Krone", he expressed his dismay at the accident drama: "The longing for adventure is in everyone. But if you can't properly assess the danger, then you shouldn't go to places like this. With its large holes, the plant is already extremely dangerous during the day, but at night it is a certain death sentence."
