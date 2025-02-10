After the fuss about Gascón
What Selena Gomez says about the “Emilia Pérez” scandal
The scandal surrounding "Emilia Pérez" leading actress Karla Sofia Gascón has been making headlines for days. Now Selena Gomez has spoken out for the first time about the scandal shortly before the Oscar Gala on March 2.
The 32-year-old actress has a prominent role in the Jacques Audiard-directed film and has now emphasized that she has no regrets about the project despite the recent controversy surrounding co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.
"I am grateful and live without regrets"
"I'm doing really well," said Selena Gomez at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "Some of the magic is gone, but I'm still proud of what I've done. I'm just grateful and live with no regrets."
The singer and actress also emphasized that she would "do this movie again and again" if she could.
Uproar over racist tweets
In recent weeks, the success of "Emilia Pérez" has been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the leading actress after old tweets surfaced on the internet in which Gascón made racist comments, among other things.
In the tweets, she referred to Islam as a "source of infection for humanity" and mocked the anti-racist movement following the death of black US citizen George Floyd at the hands of police.
Gascón wants to remain silent
The trans actress recently stated that she did not want to comment on the affair for the time being. She had decided to remain silent out of respect for the film and the team, the Spanish actress explained on Instagram on Friday. At the same time, she once again apologized to "those who have been hurt along the way".
In light of the accusations, she had decided to "let the work speak for itself", Gascón explained on Instagram. She was doing this "for the film, for Jacques, for the incredible team that deserved it, for the great adventure we all experienced together". She hopes that "my silence will allow the film to be perceived for what it is: an ode to love and difference".
Diminished Oscar chances
The film "Emilia Pérez", produced for the US streaming service Netflix, tells the story of a Mexican drug lord who wants to start a new life as a woman. It has been nominated for an Oscar in 13 categories, including Gascón for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
According to experts, however, the film's Oscar chances are significantly diminished by the affair surrounding its leading actress. The world's most important film awards will be presented at a grand gala in Los Angeles on March 2.
