Austria celebrates triple victory in Treviso

It was Ouschan's 19th Women's Euro Tour title, her first since Treviso five years ago. The 39-year-old from Carinthia, who had already held a pool cue at the age of three and has been a professional for 20 years, had traveled directly from her victory at the 9-ball invitational tournament in Birmingham (US state of Alabama). "To be honest, it was very exhausting. It was a lot of games in just two days, and I had just come back from America, so I also had a bit of jet lag."