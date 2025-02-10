Accused (19) met Swift assassin in mosque

"This is extremely dangerous behavior"

"The IS relies on people like this. You can also see that with the alleged Swift attacker. IS is counting on such people to become radicalized. This is extremely dangerous behavior," the prosecutor continued. In the course of his radicalization, the young Iraqi had also met Beran A. In August 2024, the 20-year-old planned a terrorist attack on one of the planned concerts by world-famous singer Taylor Swift - the three major events in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium were subsequently canceled.