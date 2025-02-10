Vorteilswelt
Risky skiing adventure

Boys get lost in the terrain: Emergency call via mom

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 08:51

Two boys got themselves into a dangerous situation on Sunday afternoon in the Tyrolean ski resort of Hochkössen/Unterberg: the kids left the secured pistes and ended up in rocky, impassable terrain. The end of the line was finally reached in front of a waterfall. The rescue chain was set in motion by the mother of one of the boys.

The official slopes had obviously become too boring for the boys aged 11 and 12 - one was on skis, the other on a snowboard. So they ventured out into the open terrain. But it turned out completely differently than planned!

The end of the line was a 25-metre-high waterfall
The two friends had set off from the Almlift in the direction of "Blahgraben" and found themselves in a hopeless situation above a 25-metre-high waterfall. They lost their bearings and could neither go forward nor back. In the end, one of the boys informed his mother, who in turn raised the alarm via the Tyrol control center.

The boys did everything right and raised the alarm before anything worse could have happened.

Michael Fahringer, Ortsstellenleiter der Bergrettung Kössen

Kössen Mountain Rescue was called out. "The boys did everything right and raised the alarm before anything worse could have happened," explains Michael Fahringer, head of the Kössen mountain rescue team, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

Exact location thanks to WhatsApp and GPS
The boys had sent the emergency services their location via GPS on WhatsApp. "Thanks to the drone, the children could then be located quickly. Nine men from the mountain rescue team were deployed and were able to rescue the two unharmed," Fahringer continues.

Due to previous operations, there was already rope insurance in this area.
The friends escaped with a scare and were brought down to the valley by the mountain rescuers. The duo will probably give this area a wide berth in future. Incidentally, this was not the mountain rescue team's first operation in this area. That's why there was already rope insurance in place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Folgen Sie uns auf