This is how crazy BMW’s electric M sports cars will be

No exhaust fumes, but smoke. Lots of smoke.

During a ride in the camouflaged prototype with a test pilot at the wheel, it wasn't the technology that was the problem, but the stomach nerves of the passenger in the back seat. It was the last run of the day and the tires were already finished anyway, so he simply drove them down. To be more precise, he went up in smoke in endless donuts and drift curves. The smoke was so intense that it was almost impossible to breathe. Who says electric cars have to be clean?