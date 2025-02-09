Megawatts?
This is how crazy BMW’s electric M sports cars will be
Hardcore fans of BMW's M series may already be googling "how do I start a shitstorm?". Because it's official: M GmbH is working on an all-electric sports model. Some people are throwing up their hands at the thought. Others find it hard to breathe. Literally. But more on that in a moment.
What do we know so far? The electric car will be a four-door model and is based on BMW's upcoming "New Class" platform. The first prototypes have been circulating the web since 2022, back then still as an i4 offshoot. But BMW has bigger plans: four motors, one per wheel, controlled by sophisticated electronics. This is the basis for all M-High-Performance vehicles - M-HP for short.
Sounds like Formula E for the road - and the thing should indeed be able to do spectacular donuts on the spot if BMW really does bring this to the production version. Tire dealers are already rubbing their hands.
Performance? Enough to make even seasoned Porsche drivers break out in a sweat. Chief Development Officer Frank Weber hinted that the engine could deliver up to one megawatt. For all those who are not familiar with electrospeak: That's 1360 hp. In series production, it will probably be less, so that the vehicle not only accelerates strongly but also remains precisely controllable - but it will be around 1000 hp. This puts the M-Stromer in the same league as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (1092 hp) or Tesla Model S Plaid (1020 hp). For those who need even more: The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra from China delivers an incredible 1549 hp.
No exhaust fumes, but smoke. Lots of smoke.
During a ride in the camouflaged prototype with a test pilot at the wheel, it wasn't the technology that was the problem, but the stomach nerves of the passenger in the back seat. It was the last run of the day and the tires were already finished anyway, so he simply drove them down. To be more precise, he went up in smoke in endless donuts and drift curves. The smoke was so intense that it was almost impossible to breathe. Who says electric cars have to be clean?
And what about the sound?
For many enthusiasts, an M without a roaring six, eight or ten-cylinder engine is like a Wiener schnitzel without breadcrumbs. BMW has a solution for this - some kind of synthetic engine sound that at least sounds a bit like a petrol engine. This is shown in a new video from the "M Electrified" series. Will it be convincing? Well, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shows the way, but for the time being it remains questionable whether BMW will bring a total combustion simulation including artificial gear changes onto the market like Hyundai.
In terms of size, the M electric car will probably be an M3 counterpart, and the market launch is likely to take place between 2026 and 2027. This means it will follow on directly from the series version of the "Neue Klasse" saloon, which is expected in 2026.
But let's all take a deep breath: BMW M boss Dirk Häcker has already confirmed that there will also be a new generation of the M3 with a straight-six engine alongside the electric M - albeit with mild hybrid technology. The familiar S58 engine with a displacement of 3.0 liters will defy the strict Euro 7 emissions standards and will be retained for a while longer.
Conclusion: The future of the M is electric - but gasoline is not yet burning out. The real test will be whether the M electric car is not only fast, but also emotional. Tire smoke alone will not be enough.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.