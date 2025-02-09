"Are masks falling now?"
HC Strache suspects “betrayal” by “some in the FPÖ”
There is a lot of trouble in the Freedom Party corner: ex-FPÖ party leader Heinz-Christian Strache is firing against his successor Herbert Kickl. The Blue Party is currently "cheating" its voters ...
Strache sees a betrayal in the current coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP, as he himself put it on Platform X on Sunday. He began by asking the question: "Are the masks falling now?"
Of course, he immediately provided an answer. "Some in the FPÖ" would suddenly distance themselves from a Corona U Committee. "Instead, only a non-binding commission is planned." The former Upper Blue, who was expelled from the party in 2019, sees the new leadership as an "absolute low blow for all FPÖ voters".
"In a commission, not all documents have to be disclosed, nor do all statements have to be made in accordance with the duty to tell the truth. It would be a farce!" Strache explained in his post. In a sub-committee, on the other hand, false statements would be punishable by law.
The minutes of the talks that have now emerged show that there are still problems between the blue and black parties. There is also talk of the FPÖ demanding "compensation for pain and suffering" for coronavirus measures.
Ministry of the Interior remains a bone of contention
Despite the differences that have now emerged, it cannot be completely ruled out that an agreement could be reached. Freedom Party negotiators are confident that compromises could still be found on many points. European and foreign policy, for example, should remain firmly in black hands.
What the FPÖ will not budge on is the retention of the Ministry of the Interior. A rumored solution whereby this could be split up is reportedly unlikely - it would be more likely to go to a new election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
