Graz: Drunk driver causes rear-end collision

At around 6 p.m., the 41-year-old woman from Graz was driving her car into the city on Plüddemanngasse when she had to stop. The following 24-year-old driver, who was in the car with his 18-year-old brother, braked but was unable to prevent a rear-end collision. The 41-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to Graz Regional Hospital by ambulance. An alcohol test was negative.