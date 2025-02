Dorfmeister about Vonn: “I have to make that clear”

At the "Krone" regulars' table before the World Championship Super-G on Saturday in Saalbach, former ski ace Michaela Dorfmeister spoke about the "Lindsey Vonn case". "I have to clarify something: Because I never meant that she is stupid or needs a psychologist," clarifies the 51-year-old. The successful racer also talks about her career, dealing with criticism and gives some private insights.