Tour planning is extremely important in the mountains

Only once the basic assessment has been completed is it time to select the tour. "You have to find a tour that suits the day," Grinzinger is certain, adding: "This can also mean that a route I wanted to do is not possible on that day." This point is too often neglected. Athletes can find classic routes in books or on various tour portals on the internet. These are usually combined with a cell phone app, which can make it easier to find your way around. Grinzinger recommends saving the route offline and having a printout or map with you in case the technical aids fail.