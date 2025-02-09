Ski tours in Salzburg
Tour planning is extremely important in the mountains
The difficult thing about evaluating a ski tour is that there are so many different variables," says Uwe Grinzinger. The 52-year-old is known to readers for his weekly "Krone" report "In die Berg". Conditions can change very quickly. Snowfall, wind and temperatures, among other things, change the situation constantly. "That's why tour planning is so important," says the Salzburg native and gives tips for optimal preparation. A ski tour should only be planned the day before. If the weather forecast is good, it is advisable to assess the snow situation and snow conditions. It is worth taking a look at touring forums, social media and webcams can also help.
"The biggest step is the avalanche report. But this is no longer witchcraft these days," says Grinzinger. According to the mountain expert, around 95 percent of avalanches are triggered by the ski tourers themselves. So there is great potential to prevent them. The avalanche warning service of the province of Salzburg, for example, gives three reasons not to go on a tour - and it's easy to see at a glance. It is important to note: At what altitude and in what location is there which warning level. If you observe these exclusion criteria, safety is already drastically increased.
One point is too often neglected
In the assessment, it is also important how steep the slopes of the route are. "The risk of avalanches is higher above 30 degrees," explains the 52-year-old. An indication of the steepness is that the route ascends with hairpin bends from around this gradient.
Only once the basic assessment has been completed is it time to select the tour. "You have to find a tour that suits the day," Grinzinger is certain, adding: "This can also mean that a route I wanted to do is not possible on that day." This point is too often neglected. Athletes can find classic routes in books or on various tour portals on the internet. These are usually combined with a cell phone app, which can make it easier to find your way around. Grinzinger recommends saving the route offline and having a printout or map with you in case the technical aids fail.
It is also important to make sure that the length and altitude of the tour suit the athlete, that they don't overextend themselves - and that you have to turn around if necessary. "You should definitely listen to your gut feeling," says Grinzinger. Especially when it comes to the local avalanche situation.
