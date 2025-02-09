After fatal fall in Lower Austria
Fatal test of courage in a cement factory: The mother of the 15-year-old victim bursts into tears at the scene of the accident in Kaltenleutgeben (Lower Austria). She cannot explain how the tragedy happened. The police want to clarify exactly that ...
The scene of horror near Kaltenleutgeben in the Vienna Woods was gray in gray on Saturday afternoon. Just a few days ago, all was well with the world for Caroline (15) and her mother, they were happy about their good semester results and had big plans for the summer - but now everything is in ruins.
As reported, the young Viennese girl fell several storeys to her death on Thursday evening during a test of courage on the site of the former cement factory. The victim was accompanied by her "clique" and her 21-year-old boyfriend.
Serious accusations after the death of the 15-year-old
The tragic accident happened at 10 p.m.: "She told me about her friends' plans a week ago. I warned Caro urgently, but you know how teenagers can be. She was my only child, I blame myself every second," said the 38-year-old single parent as she said a silent farewell at the scene of the accident.
The friends had arranged to meet for dinner before their fatal outing and then set off on the bus. The makeshift barriers at the scene were no longer a major obstacle.
Caroline's mother is distraught: "I can't believe that people claim that the area here is safe. Caro's unnecessary death must be a warning to everyone involved. What on earth was she doing in this place?"
Photos planned for TikTok
On Saturday, however, the friends of the deceased were also questioned by the police as witnesses. According to them, a barricade was first opened and then a ladder was used to reach the roof of the building. According to the statement, the clique wanted to take photos for TikTok when the 15-year-old fell to her death. An autopsy is still pending.
