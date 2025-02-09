Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After fatal fall in Lower Austria

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 06:00

Fatal test of courage in a cement factory: The mother of the 15-year-old victim bursts into tears at the scene of the accident in Kaltenleutgeben (Lower Austria). She cannot explain how the tragedy happened. The police want to clarify exactly that ...

0 Kommentare

The scene of horror near Kaltenleutgeben in the Vienna Woods was gray in gray on Saturday afternoon. Just a few days ago, all was well with the world for Caroline (15) and her mother, they were happy about their good semester results and had big plans for the summer - but now everything is in ruins.

As reported, the young Viennese girl fell several storeys to her death on Thursday evening during a test of courage on the site of the former cement factory. The victim was accompanied by her "clique" and her 21-year-old boyfriend.

Caroline's family is supporting themselves in difficult times. (Bild: Imre Antal)
Caroline's family is supporting themselves in difficult times.
(Bild: Imre Antal)
The sympathy in the region is great, many candles are burning for Caro (15). (Bild: Imre Antal)
The sympathy in the region is great, many candles are burning for Caro (15).
(Bild: Imre Antal)
The death of the 15-year-old in Kaltenleutgeben leaves many questions unanswered. (Bild: Imre Antal)
The death of the 15-year-old in Kaltenleutgeben leaves many questions unanswered.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Serious accusations after the death of the 15-year-old
The tragic accident happened at 10 p.m.: "She told me about her friends' plans a week ago. I warned Caro urgently, but you know how teenagers can be. She was my only child, I blame myself every second," said the 38-year-old single parent as she said a silent farewell at the scene of the accident.

The friends had arranged to meet for dinner before their fatal outing and then set off on the bus. The makeshift barriers at the scene were no longer a major obstacle.

Caroline's mother is distraught: "I can't believe that people claim that the area here is safe. Caro's unnecessary death must be a warning to everyone involved. What on earth was she doing in this place?"

The last words to Caroline (Bild: Imre Antal)
The last words to Caroline
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Photos planned for TikTok
On Saturday, however, the friends of the deceased were also questioned by the police as witnesses. According to them, a barricade was first opened and then a ladder was used to reach the roof of the building. According to the statement, the clique wanted to take photos for TikTok when the 15-year-old fell to her death. An autopsy is still pending.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf