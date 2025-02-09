A real love story in the red uniform

Expenses slightly reduced

But it's not just couples who celebrate the day of lovers - it's also a reason for retailers to rejoice. Two thirds of Austrians are planning to give presents to their loved ones this year. Nevertheless, less will be spent this year than last year. While the average amount spent nationwide last year was 84 euros, this year it is only 70 euros. Upper Austrians are even more frugal and only spend 65 euros.