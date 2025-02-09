Service on Valentine's Day
A real love story in the red uniform
Voluntary service with the Red Cross means that Thomas and Janet now always celebrate Valentine's Day together. The day of lovers is also a happy occasion for local retailers, although spending has fallen recently.
We were already friends before, but the Red Cross brought us even closer together," says Thomas Reiter. In 2011, he decided to become a volunteer paramedic at the Riedersbach branch. This impressed Janet Bernecker and ultimately infected her herself.
Friendship turned into love
Over time, their friendship turned into love. Many joint services brought them even closer together, and daughter Viola was born in 2023. The wedding followed in May 2025. "We like helping other people and are happy when we can do good," says the couple from Überackern.
Red jacket is part of it
Thomas works as a technical employee and Janet is a teacher - currently on maternity leave. "The red jacket from the rescue service is simply part of our lives." Thomas and Janet are one of many Red Cross couples celebrating Valentine's Day together on February 14.
Expenses slightly reduced
But it's not just couples who celebrate the day of lovers - it's also a reason for retailers to rejoice. Two thirds of Austrians are planning to give presents to their loved ones this year. Nevertheless, less will be spent this year than last year. While the average amount spent nationwide last year was 84 euros, this year it is only 70 euros. Upper Austrians are even more frugal and only spend 65 euros.
This is where gifts are bought
33 percent of gifts are purchased in retail outlets away from major shopping streets. 24 percent of gift-givers find what they are looking for in shopping centers, twelve percent at markets. Eleven percent of gifts come from high streets, ten each from specialist stores and Austrian online stores, and nine percent of all Valentine's Day gifts come from other platforms on the internet.
Flowers are the most popular gifts
The frontrunners are the Viennese: they spend an average of 81 euros. The most popular gifts are flowers and plants with 56 percent. 27 percent go on trips or out to eat, while chocolate and sweets account for 22 percent. Ten percent give gift vouchers and seven percent cosmetics. It is mainly spouses and partners (53%) who receive gifts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.