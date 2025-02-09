Punch of the week
Beer party out: nothing but expenses
Marco Pogo, alias Dominik Wlazny, disappears into oblivion with his beer party. The farewell is expensive for taxpayers.
Sustainability - a much-used and hackneyed term. Especially in politics. This week, Dominik Wlazny announced that he is withdrawing from his beer party. What remains after the abrupt end? Nothing but expenses, you could say. Because the one-man show received a lot of money, especially from the state.
3.16 euros per vote
Parties that achieve at least one percent of the vote in the National Council elections but fail to enter parliament receive 3.16 euros per vote in party funding. In the 2024 National Council election, Wlazny's beer party achieved a total of 2% - that's more than 300,000 euros.
The money is now to be used for unpaid bills. In 2022, the doctor achieved a respectable result in the federal presidential election. 8.3 percent of the vote was enough for third place nationwide and second place in the federal capital.
Beer fountain did not become reality
According to his own information, his party in Vienna submitted more than 500 motions and questions across all districts. For example, the 11 district councillors campaigned for the construction of a beer fountain - "to keep both the alcohol level and the quality of life in the city at a sustainably high level." Aha.
Fuming with rage instead of courage
"We are seething with courage" was one of Wlazny's campaign slogans. "We're seething with rage" is what his disappointed voters are probably thinking now. What remains is a bitter aftertaste and a "Punch of the week" to say goodbye.
