Mecca for Lego fans
The most beautiful Lego museum is to be built in Ebergassing
A colorful world of thousands of Lego bricks is currently being created in Ebergassing. The store is already open, and a museum and cafeteria will be added by June at the latest, where fans of all ages can meet to tinker and discuss the latest trends.
Viennese sales representative Thomas Mayerhofer has only been a die-hard Lego fan for two years. It all started on a shopping trip with his wife, where he discovered the ship from the "Games of Thrones" series. He was so fascinated by working with the small, colorful bricks that he put 160 new Lego sets under the Christmas tree for himself, this time with his second favorite theme - "Star Wars".
After there was soon no more room for all the colorful works of art in his basement at home, he had the idea of creating a place for them and sharing them with other Lego lovers.
No sooner said than done. A suitable location was found in the middle of Ebergassing, in the former Volksbank, and the store has recently opened. Here you will not only find current Lego sets, but also many rarities - some used, but also in their original packaging.
Lego as an investment - "You can only win"
But the colorful bricks are not just for playing with. Lego is also the perfect investment for Tom. "It never loses value, you can only win," says the collector. One of his most valuable sets in the store is the "Cloud City" from Star Wars. "Eight years ago it cost 200 euros new, today it's already worth 3,800 euros," says Tom. If it were still in its original packaging, it would be worth as much as 8,000 euros.
Limited editions, which Lego employees receive as gifts every year, are also in high demand. They can be recognized by their own serial number. Or free additions to sets that are added at short notice when new sets are released. As an example, he mentions the "Fell Beast" figure, which was an additional gift for "Sauron's Throne" from the "Lord of the Rings" series. "This goodie shot from zero to 150 euros within two hours," says Tom.
Many Lego sets are only offered by the manufacturer for a limited period of time. "If Lego sees that something is no longer worthwhile, it is discontinued," says Tom. Sometimes, however, for no reason. These so-called EOL (end-of-life) sets then become particularly sought-after collector's items.
Tom's vision: to become the most beautiful Lego museum in Europe
Tom has now set himself the goal of creating the most beautiful Lego museum in Europe. A place for collectors and fans of all ages. An association where like-minded people can tinker together, exchange ideas and plan events. He is already dreaming of his own Lego Olympics on the sports field in Ebergassing, where every participant should also appear in costume with their own theme.
Own craft days for die-hard fans
The first room to be created in the museum will be the "Star Wars Room". There are already 460 sets waiting to be assembled. Tom will be organizing his own brick-to-brick days, where anyone who wants to can help assemble the sets.
The museum and cafeteria are due to open in June at the latest. But if you are too impatient, you can already drop by the store and immerse yourself in the world of the many colorful bricks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.