Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mecca for Lego fans

The most beautiful Lego museum is to be built in Ebergassing

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 06:00

A colorful world of thousands of Lego bricks is currently being created in Ebergassing. The store is already open, and a museum and cafeteria will be added by June at the latest, where fans of all ages can meet to tinker and discuss the latest trends. 

0 Kommentare

Viennese sales representative Thomas Mayerhofer has only been a die-hard Lego fan for two years. It all started on a shopping trip with his wife, where he discovered the ship from the "Games of Thrones" series. He was so fascinated by working with the small, colorful bricks that he put 160 new Lego sets under the Christmas tree for himself, this time with his second favorite theme - "Star Wars".

After there was soon no more room for all the colorful works of art in his basement at home, he had the idea of creating a place for them and sharing them with other Lego lovers.  

There is something for every age group in the store. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
There is something for every age group in the store.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Small figures are available from three euros. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Small figures are available from three euros.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
The love of Lego is omnipresent in Tom's Lego Museum. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
The love of Lego is omnipresent in Tom's Lego Museum.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Rarities can be found in Tom's Lego store as well as the latest items. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Rarities can be found in Tom's Lego store as well as the latest items.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Proud of his store - Tom's goal is to create the most beautiful Lego museum in Europe. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Proud of his store - Tom's goal is to create the most beautiful Lego museum in Europe.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Wife Oksana is fully behind her husband Tom's "toy addiction". (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Wife Oksana is fully behind her husband Tom's "toy addiction".
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

No sooner said than done. A suitable location was found in the middle of Ebergassing, in the former Volksbank, and the store has recently opened. Here you will not only find current Lego sets, but also many rarities - some used, but also in their original packaging.

Lego as an investment - "You can only win"
 But the colorful bricks are not just for playing with. Lego is also the perfect investment for Tom. "It never loses value, you can only win," says the collector. One of his most valuable sets in the store is the "Cloud City" from Star Wars. "Eight years ago it cost 200 euros new, today it's already worth 3,800 euros," says Tom. If it were still in its original packaging, it would be worth as much as 8,000 euros.

"Cloud City" from Star Wars is Tom's most expensive set in the store. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
"Cloud City" from Star Wars is Tom's most expensive set in the store.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

Limited editions, which Lego employees receive as gifts every year, are also in high demand. They can be recognized by their own serial number. Or free additions to sets that are added at short notice when new sets are released. As an example, he mentions the "Fell Beast" figure, which was an additional gift for "Sauron's Throne" from the "Lord of the Rings" series. "This goodie shot from zero to 150 euros within two hours," says Tom.

Many Lego sets are only offered by the manufacturer for a limited period of time. "If Lego sees that something is no longer worthwhile, it is discontinued," says Tom. Sometimes, however, for no reason. These so-called EOL (end-of-life) sets then become particularly sought-after collector's items.

The value of this free "encore goodie" for "Sauron's Throne" from "Lord of the Rings" shot from zero to 200 euros within two hours. (Bild: Doris SEEBACHER)
The value of this free "encore goodie" for "Sauron's Throne" from "Lord of the Rings" shot from zero to 200 euros within two hours.
(Bild: Doris SEEBACHER)

Tom's vision: to become the most beautiful Lego museum in Europe
Tom has now set himself the goal of creating the most beautiful Lego museum in Europe. A place for collectors and fans of all ages. An association where like-minded people can tinker together, exchange ideas and plan events. He is already dreaming of his own Lego Olympics on the sports field in Ebergassing, where every participant should also appear in costume with their own theme.

Own craft days for die-hard fans
The first room to be created in the museum will be the "Star Wars Room". There are already 460 sets waiting to be assembled. Tom will be organizing his own brick-to-brick days, where anyone who wants to can help assemble the sets.

The museum and cafeteria are due to open in June at the latest. But if you are too impatient, you can already drop by the store and immerse yourself in the world of the many colorful bricks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf