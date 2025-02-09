The most beautiful Lego museum is to be built in Ebergassing

Lego as an investment - "You can only win"

But the colorful bricks are not just for playing with. Lego is also the perfect investment for Tom. "It never loses value, you can only win," says the collector. One of his most valuable sets in the store is the "Cloud City" from Star Wars. "Eight years ago it cost 200 euros new, today it's already worth 3,800 euros," says Tom. If it were still in its original packaging, it would be worth as much as 8,000 euros.