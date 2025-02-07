France’s former president Sarkozy gets an ankle bracelet

The trial was specifically about the fact that the former president allegedly tried to obtain investigative secrets in another affair from the lawyer Gilbert Azibert via his longstanding lawyer Thierry Herzog in 2014. In return, Azibert was offered support in his application for a post in Monaco. In essence, this conduct jeopardized the independence of the judiciary, the prosecution argued. Herzog and Azibert were also each sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended.