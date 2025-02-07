Unprecedented punishment
France’s former president Sarkozy gets an ankle bracelet
The convicted former French head of state Nicolas Sarkozy has now been fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet to serve his one-year prison sentence.
The conservative is now only allowed to leave the house between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to the Paris public prosecutor's office. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, he is therefore allowed to be out and about until 9.30 pm. On these days of the week, Sarkozy will stand trial in another case.
Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and undue influence. Two of these are suspended, one he must serve at home with an ankle bracelet. The Court of Cassation, the highest French court, confirmed a corresponding ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal in December. The ruling thus became final. Sarkozy had denied the allegations. The sentence is unprecedented for a former head of state in recent French history.
The trial was specifically about the fact that the former president allegedly tried to obtain investigative secrets in another affair from the lawyer Gilbert Azibert via his longstanding lawyer Thierry Herzog in 2014. In return, Azibert was offered support in his application for a post in Monaco. In essence, this conduct jeopardized the independence of the judiciary, the prosecution argued. Herzog and Azibert were also each sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended.
Sarkozy on trial in Libya affair
Sarkozy is currently on trial for the so-called Libya affair. This revolves around allegations that money was illegally received for Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign from the regime of the then Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, rejects the allegations.
