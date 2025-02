New role for Emily Schöpf at the World Championships in Saalbach

Fingers crossed for Conny and Miri

Schöpf is currently working intensively on her rehab, but will be on social media for her head sponsor Rauch during the World Cup speed week. The motto: "Backstage at the Championships: Through a Skier's Eyes." "I was very happy for Steffi," reveals the police athlete. "Now I hope that Miri Puchner and Conny Hütter also do well in the downhill and that she can be right at the front."