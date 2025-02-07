Worrying: Number of fathers on parental leave is falling again

The re-entry data in detail

Since 2006, the Chamber of Labor has been monitoring how fair the distribution of parental leave is. The latest data confirms this: The traditional distribution of roles between men and women has still not been broken down. "In 84.7 percent of partnerships, fathers do not take any time off at all," says AK women's officer Ines Grössenberger, identifying a worrying trend. Only 0.4 percent of fathers take more than six months of parental leave.