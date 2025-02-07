AK-Monitoring
Worrying: Number of fathers on parental leave is falling again
The Salzburg Chamber of Labor presented the latest data on parents returning to work. Alarmingly, the number of fathers taking part is falling. Childcare is therefore still largely a woman's job.
The trend is continuing: after a temporary increase, the number of men taking parental leave has been falling again for several years. The result: "Women are lagging behind in terms of income for their entire working lives," warns Chamber of Labor President Peter Eder. Pension disadvantages are also usually realized late.
The re-entry data in detail
Since 2006, the Chamber of Labor has been monitoring how fair the distribution of parental leave is. The latest data confirms this: The traditional distribution of roles between men and women has still not been broken down. "In 84.7 percent of partnerships, fathers do not take any time off at all," says AK women's officer Ines Grössenberger, identifying a worrying trend. Only 0.4 percent of fathers take more than six months of parental leave.
For the family budget, it is often best for fathers to stay in work. Childcare is then often left to women for a long time. If men don't take any daddy time at all, only 62.2 percent of women are back at work by the child's second birthday. Mothers also struggle with a loss of income for longer than men after taking time off, according to data up to 2021.
The expert is not in favor of a "stay-at-home bonus": "The money for staying at home would then be used to expand the structures. What does that mean for all those who do need a childcare place?" One in ten municipalities in Salzburg still has no provision for under-threes.
Levers for improvement
The AK expert sees various levers for a positive development in the future. "Traditional patterns need to be broken," says Grössenberger. Also on the Chamber of Labor's list of demands: a legal entitlement to a free childcare place for all. And the right to part-time parental leave should also be extended to small businesses. It is also important to reserve a higher proportion of the parental leave allowance for the second parent in order to create financial incentives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.