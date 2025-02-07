"Keep calm!"
Earthquakes feared in Santorini for months to come
The earth has been shaking around the Greek island of Santorini for weeks and there is no end in sight to the tremors. Between January 26 and February 4 alone, a total of 7,700 earthquakes were recorded, as reported by Greek radio, citing the geological faculty of the University of Athens. The strongest quake in this series reached a magnitude of 5.1.
According to seismologists, the series of earthquakes is expected to continue for weeks or even months. Some seismologists and geologists even fear that a magnitude 6 quake could be possible before the seismic activity subsides.
Head of government on Santorini: keep calm
The Greek state has taken all necessary precautions to protect the inhabitants of the tourist island of Santorini and the surrounding islands in the event of major earthquakes, emphasized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He had previously visited emergency services, including the fire department, rescue service, police and health centers on Santorini.
"I will not give any estimates on whether major earthquakes are imminent. However, I advise everyone to remain calm," Mitsotakis said afterwards on Greek radio. The experts will have to say what people should do and how the series of earthquakes will continue. However, it is important to prepare and take precautions, he added.
Evacuation of islanders
A large proportion of the island's inhabitants, mainly women, children and elderly people, have left Santorini and sought safety with relatives on the mainland. Police officers and younger residents keep patrolling to avert possible break-ins in the abandoned houses, as Greek media showed.
Schools have been closed for days on the islands in the region for safety reasons. Civil engineers were checking important buildings on the affected islands, the Ministry for the Protection of Citizens announced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.