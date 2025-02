Ambulance overturns: five injured

The ambulance, which was not equipped with blue lights, overturned after the collision. In the ambulance were a 72-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife, as well as an 87-year-old woman from the Völkermarkt district and another 19-year-old paramedic. The occupants had to be freed from the overturned vehicle by the Klagenfurt professional fire department and the St. Georgen 3 fire brigade: "All five people were slightly injured and taken to hospital," according to the Red Cross. The tractor driver remained uninjured.