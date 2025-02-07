Experience Vienna
Vienna’s museums invite you to visit them
Vienna is known far beyond its city limits for its impressive museums and cultural institutions. Krone.tv reporter Mario Grüninger takes you on an exciting journey of discovery to the city's most famous museums and shows you the treasures that await you there.
Modern art from Austria
A real gem awaits art lovers in Vienna's 3rd district: the Kunst Haus Wien. This unique museum houses the world's largest collection of works by the famous artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser. The colorful, unconventional façade alone indicates that there is more than just art on display here. "It's more like a journey into a land of creative architecture," enthuses museum director Gerlinde Riedl.
It is also interesting to note that the building in which the works of art by Friedensreich Hundertwasser are located was also designed by Hundertwasser himself. His aim was to bring art, people and nature into harmony.
Immerse yourself in the world of Mozart
Vienna is the world capital of music - and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is perhaps its most famous son. The Mozart House is located at Domgasse 5 in the heart of the 1st district. This museum is not only a tribute to his work, but also to Mozart the man.
This is where the genius lived and composed his world-famous opera "Le Nozze di Figaro", among other works. Original documents, historical garments and multimedia installations bring visitors closer to this exceptional musician than ever before.
More music in the House of Music
Just a few steps away, also in the 1st district, the House of Music invites you on an interactive journey through the world of sound. On four floors, the history of Viennese music comes to life - from Viennese classical music to the physical principles of sound.
Here, visitors can not only learn more about famous composers, but also become active themselves: Conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra or experiment with unique soundscapes. Music is not only heard here, but experienced at first hand.
Vienna from the perspective of Judaism
Just a stone's throw away, at Dorotheergasse 11, is the Jewish Museum Vienna. Here, visitors can gain an in-depth insight into the city's Jewish history and culture. "Here you can experience Vienna from a different perspective," explains Director Dr. Barbara Staudinger.
The museum celebrates its 130th birthday in 2025. Founded in 1895, its aim from the very beginning was to combat anti-Semitism and bring society together. However, the history of this museum is also marked by dark times: it was forcibly closed by the National Socialists in 1938 and many exhibits were lost. Since 1988, it has once again found its place in the heart of Vienna and this year is dedicated to a particularly profound question: "Who is God - and what is the meaning of life?"
