Vienna’s museums invite you to visit them

The museum celebrates its 130th birthday in 2025. Founded in 1895, its aim from the very beginning was to combat anti-Semitism and bring society together. However, the history of this museum is also marked by dark times: it was forcibly closed by the National Socialists in 1938 and many exhibits were lost. Since 1988, it has once again found its place in the heart of Vienna and this year is dedicated to a particularly profound question: "Who is God - and what is the meaning of life?"