Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Package worth millions

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 08:06

The sports car manufacturer Porsche wants to defend itself against the crisis with an intensive program of measures. To this end, the Stuttgart-based company is investing a lot of money this year ...

0 Kommentare

The aim is to develop new cars with combustion engines or plug-in hybrid drives and to offer more special and exclusive equipment. Group CEO Oliver Blume is accepting a significant drop in the operating margin, as the VW Group subsidiary surprisingly announced on Thursday evening. According to preliminary figures, the company was already under significant pressure last year. The management held out the prospect of a stable dividend.

Analyst sees necessary changes
Investors have hardly enjoyed the share for some time now. The record rally following the IPO in September 2022 only lasted a few months until the record high of just over EUR 120 was reached in May 2023. The share price then fell and is currently only worth around half as much as it was at its peak and is a good quarter below the issue price of EUR 82.50.

In an initial reaction, JPMorgan analyst Jose Asumendi spoke of necessary changes. They are a positive step with regard to the drive strategy and will enable the car manufacturer to return to growth in the next two years. He cut his profit expectations due to the upcoming financial burdens.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume (Bild: AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE)
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume
(Bild: AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE)

Margin slips further
This year, the margin is likely to slip to as low as ten to twelve percent due to the expensive program to strengthen short and medium-term profitability, but also due to market-related reduced sales expectations.

 For the current year, the management expects the measures to have a negative impact of up to around 800 million euros on cash flow in the Automotive Division (net cash flow automotive) - i.e. excluding financial services.

Porsche actually has completely different ambitions: In the long term, Blume wants to achieve a return on sales of more than 20 percent. Alongside Audi, the sports car brand was a major earnings pearl in the Volkswagen Group structure. Volkswagen as a group even had to cut its profit forecast twice in 2024. A spokesperson for the VW Group did not wish to comment on Porsche's announcement on Thursday evening. Analysts recently expected the situation in the Group to improve again somewhat in the fourth quarter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf