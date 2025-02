Collision when turning: car crashed into wall

The 29-year-old Armenian was driving north on Münchner Straße in Schwaz shortly before 6 pm. At the same time, a 69-year-old Austrian was coming towards him in his car. When the latter wanted to turn left into a driveway, the 29-year-old was unable to brake in time, according to the police, and the two vehicles collided. The Armenian's car was thrown against a wall as a result.