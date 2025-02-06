Netanyahu enthusiastic
Trump promises stability in the Gaza Strip
US President Donald Trump announced details of his plans for the Gaza Strip on Thursday. He said Israel's government would transfer control of the territory to the USA once the fighting had ended. "No US soldiers would be needed. Stability would prevail in the region", Trump is convinced.
He had previously announced that he wanted to bring the Gaza Strip under US control and "own" it. The Palestinians are to be relocated to "safe communities", for example to Egypt and Jordan. The bombed-out Gaza Strip is to be rebuilt as a "Riviera of the Middle East" and people will be able to return later.
Israel's top politicians welcomed the project, but according to their own statements, they are also working on plans. As reported, Palestinians are to be encouraged to "voluntarily leave" the coastal strip.
I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can move and come back.
Hamas calls for resistance, Israel welcomes plans
"The very idea of allowing Gaza residents who want to leave to leave. I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can move and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump's idea should be pursued and implemented.
Israel's government currently prohibits residents from leaving the Gaza Strip. The only border crossing with Egypt is only open for the evacuation of injured people.
The radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, however, has condemned Trump's move. It was a "declaration of intent to occupy". The people will not leave, said spokesman Hasem Kassem. The Arab states should convene a crisis summit. "We do not need a country that administers Gaza. We refuse to replace one occupying power with another".
