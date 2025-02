Packing boxes at VinziNest: winter is so hard

In 1992, Pastor Wolfgang Pucher filled a former embroidery shop in the Gries district of Graz with beds. Since then, Styria's largest emergency shelter has not been completely renovated - the tiles are coming off the roof, there are cracks in the walls and 35 beds have to share six sockets. "The building is now worn out and no longer up to date," says Stephan Steinwidder, who is currently under a lot of stress as head of VinziNest and VinziSchutz.