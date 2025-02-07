Bird drama in the trash
Torn-up female parrot is now looking for her brother
Malou" was found among garbage bins. The female bird had been dumped there in a completely filthy cage. Her brother could help her back to a normal (animal) life - but "Igor" is missing!
Lonely, emaciated and completely torn up! This is how animal lovers discovered "Malou" in a garbage room. The precious female parrot had obviously lost a lot of feathers with its previous owner - the traumatized bird was vegetating almost naked in a totally dirty cage.
"Malou" has an irrepressible will to live
"When I saw her for the first time, I was speechless. Malou was supposed to have bright red plumage," explains Alfred Kofler, Head of Animal Care at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. The lady parrot was lovingly cared for there. Examinations revealed that the exotic bird was suffering from PBFD, an incurable viral infection in parrots. Under the care of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association, everything is now being done to ensure the cawing lady's health. And Kofler is confident: "Despite all the suffering that 'Malou' has already had to endure, I sense an irrepressible will to live in her. She deserves a second chance!"
We are providing good care for "Malou". She is on the road to recovery.
Strong bond with siblings
Igor", "Malou's" feathered brother, could help. The parrot siblings come from a breed in Upper Austria, were passed on like challenge trophies and were separated a few weeks ago. "Parrots are highly social animals that have a strong bond with partners and siblings," says Kofler. The animal welfare organization is looking for "Igor", a male noble parrot with green plumage. A new parrot house with a spacious aviary is also to be built at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Donations are needed for this.
