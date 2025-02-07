Torn-up female parrot is now looking for her brother

"Malou" has an irrepressible will to live

"When I saw her for the first time, I was speechless. Malou was supposed to have bright red plumage," explains Alfred Kofler, Head of Animal Care at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. The lady parrot was lovingly cared for there. Examinations revealed that the exotic bird was suffering from PBFD, an incurable viral infection in parrots. Under the care of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association, everything is now being done to ensure the cawing lady's health. And Kofler is confident: "Despite all the suffering that 'Malou' has already had to endure, I sense an irrepressible will to live in her. She deserves a second chance!"